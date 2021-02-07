Patrick Mahomes’ brother Jackson offers prediction for Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs will have to get the best of arguably the greatest player in NFL history if they’re going to repeat as Super Bowl champions on Sunday, and Patrick Mahomes’ brother is confident they are going to get it done.

Mahomes’ brother Jackson has been one of the most animated Chiefs fans in the country since the team drafted Patrick. Not surprisingly, that continued in the hours leading up to the big game on Sunday. When YouTuber and TikTok celebrity Bryce Hall asked who is going to win the Super Bowl, Jackson didn’t hesitate to give his prediction.

You already knowww https://t.co/WQ9GDdGLHh — Jackson Mahomes (@jacksonmahomes) February 7, 2021

Jackson Mahomes has become well known on social media for supporting his brother and for posting dancing videos on TikTok. In the days leading up to last year’s Super Bowl, a gambling site posted a hilarious prop bet for Jackson.

We’re not sure if Jackson will match all the dancing he did in last year’s playoffs, but it’s a safe bet that he’ll be a loud supporter of his brother’s team.