Patrick Mahomes has wild secondary role with Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes is the franchise quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs and one of the NFL’s best players. He also has a secondary role with the Chiefs that is a lot more surprising.

Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub confirmed Thursday that Mahomes is officially the Chiefs’ backup punter on the depth chart. Fortunately, the Chiefs have never actually had to put this plan into practice.

#Chiefs ST coordinator Dave Toub just told reporters that Patrick Mahomes is the team's backup punter. — Charles Goldman (@goldmctNFL) October 19, 2023

This is not a coincidence. Mahomes punted in high school, and in September he admitted that he had been lobbying for the Chiefs to let him punt during a game. Obviously, the Chiefs would be pretty reluctant to let their All-Pro quarterback risk any sort of injury on a special teams play, but it is pretty funny to think about.

Mahomes is not one to hide his ambitions, even if it involves punting in a game. There is no way he is rooting for something to happen to regular punter Tommy Townsend, but in an emergency, he is ready.