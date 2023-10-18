Patrick Mahomes has major goal after his NFL career ends

Patrick Mahomes’ NFL career has a long way to go, but the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is already thinking ahead to a big goal he wants to achieve in retirement.

Mahomes told reporters on Wednesday that his goal is to become the owner of an NFL team once he retires. The quarterback, who is already involved in ownership with multiple teams in other sports, said he wants to maintain a “competitive edge” even once he cannot play anymore.

“If I can get there, then I might settle down,” Mahomes said of NFL ownership, via Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. “But they make it pretty tough to get to that spot.

“I think Tom [Brady is] trying to do that right now. But that’s definitely where you want to get to because I love this sport and want to give back in any way possible when I’m done playing. Obviously, I’ll be a Chiefs fan. But at the same time, I want to have that competitive edge like I’ve always had my entire life.”

Mahomes’ point about how the NFL makes it difficult for players to take ownership in a team would not really apply to Mahomes once he retires. The league’s stance is to prevent active players from holding ownership stakes, and Brady’s attempts to buy a stake in the Las Vegas Raiders are being held up for financial reasons.

Mahomes was announced as an investor into a F1 team this week. He also owns minority stakes in both the Kansas City Royals and MLS team Sporting Kansas City.