Report: Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs negotiating contract ‘unlike any other’

Patrick Mahomes became eligible to sign a contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason, and all indications are that the team is working toward making him the highest-paid player in NFL history.

Sam Mellinger of the Kansas City Star reported on Thursday that Mahomes and the Chiefs have begun negotiations, though it is unclear how close they are to an agreement. When the deal is completed, Mellinger says it will be “unlike any other.”

The most anticipated contract negotiation in NFL history is underway between the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes. The result will be a deal unlike any other, with potential new precedents that could change future talks. https://t.co/xzPBWqx5pi — Sam Mellinger (@mellinger) May 28, 2020

The Chiefs have already said they are confident they will sign Mahomes to a new deal before the start of the 2020 season, which is a good sign that the two sides are not very far apart. Mahomes was named the NFL MVP in 2018 and led Kansas City to a Super Bowl victory last season, so his stock could not be higher. The price tag will only continue to go up each year, however, which is why the Chiefs would be wise to not let him play out the final two years of his rookie deal.

We have heard some astronomical figures thrown around for how much money Mahomes could get, and those may not be far off. His salary is all but certain to surpass the $35 million per year Russell Wilson makes, and Mahomes will probably get significantly more guaranteed money than the $110 million the Los Angeles Rams gave Jared Goff.

Mahomes has already set records on the field, and the 24-year-old is going to set them with his contract as well.