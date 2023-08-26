Patrick Mahomes laments 1 harsh reality of NFL offseason

Patrick Mahomes is ready to defend his Super Bowl crown once the offseason ends and the 2023 NFL season begins. But there’s apparently one part of the offseason that the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback would rather skip.

NFL rosters are required to make dozens of cuts in the coming days in order to get their player count down to 53 by Tuesday. Mahomes recently revealed that he avoids paying too much attention to which players are on the roster bubble.

“I’m rooting for everybody,” said Mahomes, via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. “It’s hard to sit there and you don’t want to promote for one guy to make it over another guy because this is people’s livelihoods, this is people’s lives. … I like all the guys in the locker room, it’s hard to see guys, even if it’s for a moment, their dreams kind of get cut right there so it definitely is a hard day for everybody in this league.”

The Chiefs star admitted that he would rather have Chiefs general manager Brett Veach and head coach Andy Reid make those calls without his involvement. Mahomes stated that he fully trusts the Chiefs’ brain trust to make the right decisions for the team’s success.

While Mahomes has faith in Reid and Veach to build the roster, the 2-time MVP does have one change in mind he hopes the Chiefs brass would consider.