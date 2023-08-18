Patrick Mahomes reveals 1 change he wants to Chiefs offense

Despite now having two Super Bowl MVPs at just 27 years old, Patrick Mahomes is still looking for new ways to challenge himself.

The Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Mahomes revealed to reporters this week that he would like to see a particular change to the team’s offense — he wants coach Andy Reid to call more quarterback sneaks for him. Mahomes notes that Reid has been hesitant to call QB sneaks ever since Mahomes dislocated his kneecap on a sneak attempt in 2019.

“I’ll always want to [attempt QB sneaks] because I always say that I haven’t got stopped yet.” said Mahomes, per ChiefsWire. “Because even the one that my knee I got hurt on, I still got the first down. But I’m pretty sure [Coach Reid is] not gonna let me do it unless it’s like for the Super Bowl. And so I might have to call my own number in the Super Bowl if we get there.”

Despite the obvious physical risk to the quarterback, the sneak is probably the single most effective play in short-yardage and goal-line situations. That is now doubly true for the Chiefs since they are entering the season without a single fullback on the roster (having declined to sign a replacement after Michael Burton left in free agency for the Denver Broncos).

You can understand where Reid is coming from though, especially since a Mahomes injury scare very nearly derailed last season too. But Mahomes will always be game for the sneak-attack if Reid ever punches in the order.