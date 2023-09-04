Patrick Mahomes weighs in on Chris Jones’ holdout

The Kansas City Chiefs will likely be without one of their best players when their season kicks off on Thursday night, but Patrick Mahomes insists the team is not allowing the situation to become a distraction.

Pro Bowl defensive tackle Chris Jones has not been with the Chiefs during training camp and the preseason as he seeks a new contract. Mahomes was asked on Sunday about his teammate’s absence, and the quarterback had a very business-like response.

“At this point, you kind of just prepare to play the game with the guys that are in the building and let the front office handle that,” Mahomes said, via Kevin Patra of NFL.com. “We’ve got a tough test with the Detroit Lions, and we’re going to focus on how we can win with the guys that are here.”

With the Chiefs playing on Thursday, Jones probably will not be on the field even if he and the team come to an agreement on a long-term extension.

Jones is in the final season of a 4-year, $80 million contract he signed with the Chiefs in 2020. He is currently the eighth-highest paid defensive tackle in the NFL. Jones wants a new contract after making the Pro Bowl the last four seasons.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has said he does not know when Jones is planning to show up to work. Jones sent a cryptic tweet on Sunday.