Chris Jones sends another cryptic message amid holdout

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones is clearly paying attention to what is being said about his holdout.

Jones sent another cryptic message on social media Sunday, the day he missed another practice and appears increasingly unlikely to play in Thursday’s season opener against Detroit. The star defensive tackle made clear that motivation is not a problem even though he remains away from the Chiefs.

I'm more motivated than ever! — Chris Jones (@StoneColdJones) September 3, 2023

The message here seems to be that Jones is ready to play and eager to get back to work, but just wants to get paid. He is in the final season of a 4-year, $80 million contract he signed with the Chiefs in 2020, and wants to be paid more in line with the top players at his position. The two sides have had some discussions, but do not appear to be anywhere near a deal.

Jones collected 15.5 sacks last season and was a key part of the Kansas City defense. This is not the first time he has used social media to send a message as he stays away from the team.