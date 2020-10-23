 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, October 22, 2020

Patrick Mahomes had hilarious reaction to Daniel Jones tumbling on long run

October 22, 2020
by Larry Brown

Daniel Jones run

Daniel Jones gave fans a big laugh when he tripped to spoil what would have been a long touchdown run during the third quarter of his New York Giants’ game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday night.

Jones faked a handoff to Wayne Gallman, kept the ball, and hit a huge hole on the right side. He had an open path to the end zone and broke towards it. Jones had a sure touchdown ahead of him, but he started running out of gas and stumbled and fell around the 15.

It went down as an 80-yard run for Jones. Luckily his Giants were able to compete the drive with a touchdown.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was watching the game and had a great reaction to the run.

Deion Sanders couldn’t believe it either.

Jones’ teammates seem to get a kick out of the quarterback’s mistake too.

Jones may never live down this moment. And it comes right after we talked him up about his speed.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus