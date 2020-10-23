Patrick Mahomes had hilarious reaction to Daniel Jones tumbling on long run

Daniel Jones gave fans a big laugh when he tripped to spoil what would have been a long touchdown run during the third quarter of his New York Giants’ game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday night.

Jones faked a handoff to Wayne Gallman, kept the ball, and hit a huge hole on the right side. He had an open path to the end zone and broke towards it. Jones had a sure touchdown ahead of him, but he started running out of gas and stumbled and fell around the 15.

It went down as an 80-yard run for Jones. Luckily his Giants were able to compete the drive with a touchdown.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was watching the game and had a great reaction to the run.

I mean i can’t even say anything cause i would never be able to run that far either — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) October 23, 2020

Deion Sanders couldn’t believe it either.

I was almost sleep watching this Pop Warner pro football game until this moment woke me up! This can’t be real. Can’t be No wayyyy. https://t.co/eR2QRRLHs3 — Deion Sanders (@DeionSanders) October 23, 2020

Jones’ teammates seem to get a kick out of the quarterback’s mistake too.

Jones may never live down this moment. And it comes right after we talked him up about his speed.