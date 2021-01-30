Patrick Mahomes weighs in on Eric Bieniemy not getting head coaching job

One of the biggest surprises of the NFL offseason has been the fact that Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy did not end up with a head coach job. Bieniemy was one of the hottest candidates and interviewed for every position, but ultimately will remain with Kansas City.

That does not make sense to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who thinks teams are missing out by failing to hire Bieniemy.

“It amazes me, honestly,” Mahomes said Thursday on “The Dan Patrick Show.” “The first year, you kind of were like, ‘All right, it’s just his first cycle through.’ Then last year, the interviews, you’re like, ‘For sure he’s gonna get a job.’ … Who knows what it is, but it’s a loss for everybody else in the NFL and a gain for us. Hopefully he gets his chance because he’ll succeed wherever he is, but if he doesn’t, we’re glad enough to have him back again.”

Mahomes is right that it’s strange to see Bieniemy not end up with a head coaching job. By all accounts, he interviewed well. His offense has taken the league by storm. He seems to have all the attributes teams would want. As Mahomes said, the Chiefs must be thrilled to be keeping him, but even they expected him to be gone by now.