Eric Bieniemy reportedly had strong interview with Falcons

One of the hottest names on the coaching market is apparently impressing in his interviews.

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has a strong interview with the Atlanta Falcons on Monday, according to Steve Wyche of NFL.com. A team source said they “absolutely refute” an earlier rumor that Bieniemy did not interview well, adding that Falcons officials were “furious” about that characterization.

Bieniemy was “prepared, knew everything about the team, had a great plan and is a bona fide candidate,” according to the source. Wyche describes him as “very much in the mix” to be hired as the Falcons’ new coach.

Bieniemy comes consistently recommended by many in the game, including Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. In theory, he’d be a great fit for a team with the potential to be dynamic on offense.

Despite the Falcons interview going well, one rumor indicates that Bieniemy has his eye on a different coaching job.