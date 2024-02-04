Patrick Mahomes’ father arrested for DUI

Patrick Mahomes’ father was arrested over the weekend for driving while under the influence, and the offense was not his first.

Pat Mahomes, who pitched in MLB from 1992-2003, was arrested in Tyler, Texas, on Saturday night and charged with DWI for the third time or more, according to jail records that were obtained by TMZ. The 53-year-old spent the night in the Smith County Jail and was expected to post bail on Sunday.

You can see Mahomes’ mug shot below:

Patrick Mahomes dad doesn’t have a care in the world by the looks of his mugshot for his 3rd DUI pic.twitter.com/u0IgyjEKhB — Eric Spracklen🇺🇸 (@EricSpracklen) February 4, 2024

The DWI arrest is at least the third for Mahomes, hence the charge. His second DWI charge came in 2018 and resulted in a 40-day jail sentence, which the elder Mahomes served over weekends in 2019 and 2020.

Mahomes’ arrest comes as his son and the Kansas City Chiefs are preparing to face the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII next Sunday.

Mahomes was in the news earlier this week when he revealed his rankings for the best quarterbacks of all time. Patrick probably wishes that was the only headline his father made.