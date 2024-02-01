Patrick Mahomes’ father reveals his greatest QBs of all-time rankings

Patrick Mahomes is a great quarterback, but just where does he rank on the list of the greatest quarterbacks of all-time? That question has been the subject of debate lately, and now we know where Mahomes’ own father has his son ranked.

Pat Mahomes, who pitched in MLB from 1992-2003, joined Evan Cohen on “Greeny” for an interview Thursday on ESPN Radio. During the interview, Cohen asked whether the elder Mahomes believes his son is the greatest quarterback ever.

Though Mahomes says his son is his No. 1 QB personally, his objective rankings have his son No. 3 behind Tom Brady and Joe Montana.

“That’s still to be determined. He still has a ways to go,” Mahomes said of his son being No. 1. “I have mad respect for Tom Brady and I grew up as a Joe Montana fan. [Patrick] is on the right trajectory, but right now, I would still say those guys are better.”

Pat Mahomes did note where he thinks his son stands out relative to Brady and Montana.

“I think [Patrick] is the most athletic quarterback that we’ve seen. I think he can do a lot more things than some of those other guys can do. But the name of the game is winning, and those guys won at a great rate.

“Right now Patrick is doing what he needs to do, but those guys to me still have the nod.”

Pat Mahomes seems to rank his QBs based on their accomplishments.

“Tom Brady is the best as of right now. And Joe Montana, how can you dispute the things that he did? Winning four Super Bowls and being damn near perfect in all of them. Right now they’re still ahead, but [Patrick] is coming. He’s always my No. 1 quarterback though.”

The younger Mahomes has reached his fourth Super Bowl in six seasons as a starter. He is seeking his third championship. And in the two years he didn’t reach the Super Bowl, Mahomes still led his team to the conference championship game. The 28-year-old has already built an impressive resume.