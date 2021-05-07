Patrick Mahomes, NFL players look like complete fools for injury contract complaints

Patrick Mahomes and several other NFL players look like complete fools for their complaints about the Ja’Wuan James situation.

James suffered a torn Achilles’ tendon while working out away from the team facility on Tuesday. ESPN’s Adam Schefter pointed out that the Broncos might not have to pay James his salary for the season because the offensive lineman was hurt while away from the team facility.

Broncos' OT Ja'Wuan James suffered a season-ending torn Achilles working out today away from the team facility, per sources. James' $10 million salary for the upcoming season now is in jeopardy being that Denver no longer is obligated to pay him with him working out off site. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 4, 2021

The NFL reinforced this point by sending out a memo on Wednesday regarding the situation. They reiterated that injuries that occur outside a team facility, or that are not authorized by the team, are considered “non-football injuries” and therefore not contractually covered.

NFL sent this memo to teams today regarding injuries sustained away from team facilities: pic.twitter.com/oj1WieNrnc — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 5, 2021

Mahomes and other NFL players responded to the situation with surprise and anger.

So they are going to take his contract for working out in the off-season??? https://t.co/rJK7xrqpv6 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) May 4, 2021

Here was Tyreek Hill’s reaction:

so do we just not workout or what ? https://t.co/E9ZzIZiAfw — Ty Hill (@cheetah) May 4, 2021

And Le’Veon Bell:

Based on their reactions, it’s pretty obvious that these players have no clue about the terms of their contracts. The NFL isn’t arbitrarily deciding to screw over the players; the players have a union, representatives, and union leaders who all argue and negotiate every single term of the Collective Bargaining Agreement. If the players do not like this provision, there is a very easy way to fix it: change the terms of the agreement!

The players just allowed the owners to increase from a 16-game regular season to a 17-game regular season instead. What did the players get for that concession? Anything? Why didn’t they ask for this rule to be changed?

The players are directing their anger at the league when they should be taking it up with their union. Once again, these guys are ill-informed, don’t have their facts straight, and are complaining to the wrong places.

If a player got injured while training outside the team facility by lifting bulldozers on one leg, should they be paid? Perhaps the team wouldn’t allow such a training method, which is why this provision exists.

James, by the way, signed a 4-year, $51 million contract with Denver prior to the 2019 season. He only played in three games in 2019 due to knee injuries. He opted out of last season.

Also, let’s not forget that the Broncos could decide to pay James and say that the workouts were authorized, so the matter isn’t over yet.