Seahawks had perfect way of announcing Cooper Kupp signing

The Seattle Seahawks on Friday got creative with their Cooper Kupp announcement.

Cupp broke the news himself on X that he was returning to the State of Washington to play for his hometown Seahawks. The 31-year-old wide receiver landed a three-year deal worth $45 million.

Instead of using words to confirm the Kupp signing, all the Seahawks needed to do was post a picture of a blue cup. It did not take much more for Seattle’s fan base to connect the dots.

Sep 8, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) warms up before the game against the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The team eventually did announce the signing in a normal fashion about an hour later, calling Kupp “the kid from Yakima.”

COOOOOOOOOOP‼️



We’ve agreed to terms with WR @CooperKupp. The kid from Yakima is coming home.



📰 » https://t.co/Djg9PNk5kz pic.twitter.com/tfxVQXorTO — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) March 15, 2025

Kupp was born and raised in Yakima, Wash. and played college football at Eastern Washington. The Kupp family, one of the very few with three generations of NFL players, has serious ties to the State of Washington.

Both Cooper’s father, Craig Kupp, and his grandfather, Jake Cupp, played college football in the area before beginning their respective NFL careers. Craig was a quarterback for Pacific Lutheran College in Parkland, while Jake played guard for the Washington Huskies.

Craig suited up for the Phoenix Cardinals during the 1991 season, his lone campaign in the NFL. Jake played a dozen years in the NFL, nine of them for the New Orleans Saints.

Cooper will be the first in his family to play for Seattle, which his new Seahawks teammates already seem to be excited about.