Patrick Mahomes takes funny shot at PFF after Chiefs’ win

Patrick Mahomes once again played very well in his team’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday night, but the Kansas City Chiefs star does not expect the folks at Pro Football Focus to see it that way.

Mahomes went 24/35 for 235 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in Kansas City’s 27-24 victory. After the game, he was asked about the play where Asante Samuel Jr. had an easy interception lined up but could not come down with it (video here). Mahomes joked that PFF will probably hold it against him.

“We got lucky enough that it bounced around and hit the ground and I was able to get another chance at it. I’m sure PFF will have me at a low grade for that, but I’ll keep it rolling,” Mahomes said.

Mahomes obviously saw the way PFF graded his outstanding performance last week, when he went 30/39 for 360 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions in a 44-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Somehow, PFF thought he was only the 8th-best quarterback in Week 1. While their content is generally outstanding, their explanation for having seven QBs ranked ahead of Mahomes did not make much sense.

Perhaps Mahomes will use the Week 1 grade as motivation for the remainder of the year. That would be bad news for the rest of the NFL.