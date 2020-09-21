Patrick Mahomes reveals what girlfriend Brittany Matthews got him for birthday

Patrick Mahomes signed the richest contract for a player in sports history back in July. The deal is worth more than $500 million and should allow the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback to buy just about anything he could ever dream of, but his fiancée is still finding ways to hook him up for his birthday.

Mahomes celebrated his 25th birthday last week. The Super Bowl MVP was asked during an appearance on 610 Sports Radio in Kansas City on Monday if he received any special gifts, and he immediately mentioned what his longtime girlfriend Brittany Matthews did for him.

“Brittany upgraded my car,” Mahomes said. “She redid the inside of my car and the interior and all that different type of stuff. I had no idea it was coming so it was a great gift.”

Mahomes and Matthews have had a banner month together. The high school sweethearts got engaged a few weeks ago when the Chiefs received their Super Bowl rings. Mahomes went all-out for the proposal, which you can see here.

Matthews is known for being Mahomes’ loudest supporter, though the QB’s brother Jackson gives her some competition in that department.