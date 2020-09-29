Patrick Mahomes’ girlfriend Brittany Matthews fired up by QB slight

Patrick Mahomes was ranked as the fourth-best player in the NFL for the second consecutive year this year on the NFL’s Top 100 players list, but those rankings did not look accurate during the Kansas City Chiefs’ win over the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night. Mahomes’ girlfriend Brittany Matthews hopes they never change.

Mahomes threw four touchdown passes and rushed for another to help lead the Chiefs to a 34-20 win over the Baltimore Ravens and reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson. As Mahomes was putting on a show, Matthews sent a tweet about the QB being being ranked No. 4.

No, let them keeping ranking him #4 in the league…..we love it https://t.co/Q9am7rt4mS — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) September 29, 2020

As you can see, Mahomes counted to four on his fingers after throwing his fourth touchdown pass of the night. He may have simply been counting his touchdowns, or he could have been trolling his fellow players for ranking him No. 4 on the NFL Top 100 list.

Whatever the case, Mahomes certainly outplayed Jackson, who was ranked No. 1 this year. Mahomes completed 31-of-42 passes for 385 yards, four passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown. Jackson completed 15-of-28 passes for just 97 yards and a touchdown. He rushed for 83 yards on nine carries.

Matthews has been Mahomes’ most vocal supporter for years now. The high school sweethearts got engaged a few weeks ago when the Chiefs received their Super Bowl rings. Mahomes went all-out for the proposal, which you can see here.