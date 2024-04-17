Patrick Mahomes has stern take on his GOAT candidacy

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is done with all the GOAT talk — at least, for now.

Mahomes last season added another Lombardi Trophy to his already-crowded trophy cabinet. Mahomes has continued to pile on the accolades ever since he exploded on the scene as the Chiefs starter in 2018.

It’s no surprise that Mahomes’ success has thrust his name into the GOAT debate.

But in a recent sitdown with TIME’s Sean Gregory, Mahomes stated firmly that he’s still “nowhere near” GOAT status.

Mahomes also said that it takes a career-long track record of success to be able to get legitimate consideration — something he believes he has yet to attain.

“I’ve had at least one of the top three starts to a career,” said Mahomes. “I’ll put it that way. … There are so many guys, they were at such a high level for such a long time. In order to be in that conversation, you have to do that on a year-to-year basis.”

The other two names Mahomes compared himself to are Tom Brady and Joe Montana.

The three quarterbacks are the only players in NFL history to be named Super Bowl MVP at least three times. Brady has five and Montana has three. Mahomes’ edge is that he’s won his third such award at just 28 years old.

Mahomes still falls short in the Super Bowl rings department — the Chiefs star knows it too.

Mahomes said he’d be open to the discussions when he’s “done playing.” Chiefs fans still have a lot of Mahomes-led years to enjoy before that happens.