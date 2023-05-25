Patrick Mahomes has great quote about his contract situation

Patrick Mahomes signed a contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020 that looked like it would be difficult to top, but the quarterback market has since been sent further into orbit. Mahomes insists he is not paying much attention to that.

Mahomes, who is now the seventh-highest-paid player in the NFL in terms of average annual salary, was asked on Wednesday about his contract. He said he is more concerned with winning championships at this point.

Patrick Mahomes on his contract in the NFL landscape: “I worry about (my) legacy & winning rings than making money at this point. I’ll never do anything that’ll hurt this team. You want to keep the bar pushing. It’s not about being the highest-paid guy." — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) May 24, 2023

“I worry about (my) legacy and winning rings (more) than making money at this point. I’ll never do anything that’ll hurt this team. You want to keep the bar pushing. It’s not about being the highest-paid guy,” Mahomes said.

The total value of Mahomes’ contract is $450 million, which still far exceeds the deals any of his peers have signed since. However, his $141 million in total guaranteed money now ranks behind seven other quarterbacks. He is also signed through 2031, so the duration of the deal is a lot longer than most comparable contracts.

Mahomes may eventually want a deal that reflects his status as arguably the best quarterback in the NFL, but don’t expect it to become an issue.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who could be the next QB to sign a massive extension, seems to share a similar mindset to that of Mahomes.