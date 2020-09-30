Patrick Mahomes has very high praise for Cam Newton

Patrick Mahomes just outplayed one of the best quarterbacks in the AFC in Monday night’s win over the Baltimore Ravens, and he is hoping to do the same against the New England Patriots on Sunday. While Cam Newton may not be Lamar Jackson, Mahomes has plenty of respect for his upcoming opponent.

Mahomes was asked about Newton’s game on Wednesday, and he had very high praise for his fellow former NFL MVP.

“I wish I could do some of the things that he does as far as being physical and making things happen,” Mahomes said, via NFL Network’s James Palmer.

Newton is nowhere near as good of a player as Mahomes at this point in their respective careers, but he’s a different type of player. Mahomes keeps plays alive with his feet, but he’s arguably the best passer in the NFL. Newton still makes numerous plays with his legs and is far more physical than Mahomes. He’s also proven this season that he can still throw accurately downfield, though no one compares to Mahomes in that category.

We’d say the Chiefs have their work cut out for them against Newton and the Patriots, but we all saw what Mahomes just did to the Ravens. Jackson made a tough admission about his AFC foe after that game, and it will be interesting to see how Newton feels following his showdown with Mahomes and company.