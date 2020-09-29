Lamar Jackson makes tough admission about Chiefs

Lamar Jackson made a tough admission about the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night.

Jackson’s Baltimore Ravens lost to the Chiefs at home 34-20 for their first loss of the season. Jackson admitted after the game that Kansas City is their weakness. He called them their “Kryptonite.”

Lamar Jackson admits the Chiefs are the Ravens "kryptonite." Said they pretty much had same defensive game plan as the Titans did in the playoff game. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) September 29, 2020

Jackson’s comment comes for a good reason.

The Chiefs have won three straight games against the Ravens with Jackson and Patrick Mahomes squaring off. In 2018, the Chiefs prevailed 27-24 in overtime. The Chiefs won 33-28 last year in another Week 3 meeting between the teams. On Monday, the Chiefs won by a larger margin. They dominated and led 27-10 at halftime before slowing down in the second half.

Jackson is known for keeping a chip on his shoulder. Now there’s something else for him to add to the list.