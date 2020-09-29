 Skip to main content
Lamar Jackson makes tough admission about Chiefs

September 28, 2020
by Larry Brown

Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson made a tough admission about the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night.

Jackson’s Baltimore Ravens lost to the Chiefs at home 34-20 for their first loss of the season. Jackson admitted after the game that Kansas City is their weakness. He called them their “Kryptonite.”

Jackson’s comment comes for a good reason.

The Chiefs have won three straight games against the Ravens with Jackson and Patrick Mahomes squaring off. In 2018, the Chiefs prevailed 27-24 in overtime. The Chiefs won 33-28 last year in another Week 3 meeting between the teams. On Monday, the Chiefs won by a larger margin. They dominated and led 27-10 at halftime before slowing down in the second half.

Jackson is known for keeping a chip on his shoulder. Now there’s something else for him to add to the list.

