Patrick Mahomes leaves game with apparent ankle injury

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a potentially significant injury to his right leg during the first quarter of Saturday’s playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Mahomes was in obvious discomfort after his leg got caught under Jaguars defensive lineman Arden Key as he threw a pass. Mahomes’ leg twisted beneath him, and he was unable to put much weight on it as he returned to the huddle.

Initially, Mahomes refused to come out of the game, even though he was hobbling while executing a handoff on the next play. The quarterback managed to stay in the game until the end of the first quarter, when he was able to get the ankle taped up by the Chiefs’ training staff. After the drive ended, he could be seen adamantly telling coach Andy Reid that he was good to continue, but was ultimately sent to the locker room for further evaluation and replaced by Chad Henne in the second quarter.

Patrick Mahomes: "Don't take me out." A discussion on the sidelines with Andy Reid and the trainer.pic.twitter.com/nJlCLrDl5m — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 21, 2023

Mahomes’ injury did not seem to improve much, even after he got it taped. He clearly looked limited while trying to play through it as well. Even if he returns, the injury will significantly impact how the Chiefs manage the rest of the contest.