Patrick Mahomes injury update: QB clears ‘big steps’ in concussion protocol

The Kansas City Chiefs cannot yet be certain whether they will have Patrick Mahomes for the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, but the quarterback continues to trend in the right direction.

Mahomes has already cleared “some big steps” in the NFL’s concussion protocol, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. While there are more hurdles before he is officially cleared, Mahomes is expected to practice Wednesday and the Chiefs remain optimistic about his status.

Mahomes is also dealing with a foot injury, though that is not expected to impact his status for Sunday.

A report on Monday claimed Mahomes is dealing with more of a neck injury than a concussion. That is consistent with what Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reported following Sunday’s game, which was that Mahomes was essentially choked out and nearly lost consciousness.

Mahomes was immediately placed in the concussion protocol after he was unsteady on his feet following a hit in the third quarter of Kansas City’s win over the Cleveland Browns. It initially looked like his head bounced off the turf, but replays showed Browns linebacker Mack Wilson had Mahomes around the neck as he dragged him to the ground. You can see the video of the play here.

If Mahomes can’t play in the AFC Championship Game, the Chiefs would be forced to start Chad Henne. That would make them a heavy underdog against Josh Allen and the Bills.