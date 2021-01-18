New report shares good sign about Patrick Mahomes’ health

A report shared late on Sunday night included a positive sign about Patrick Mahomes’ health.

Following the NFC Divisional Round playoff game between the Saints and Bucs, FOX’s Jay Glazer talked about Mahomes. Glazer was told by the Chiefs that the head injury for Mahomes was like the quarterback being choked out.

“Right now he’s in the concussion protocol … they were saying it was almost like he was getting choked out,” Glazer said.

Even though he looked very woozy after taking a hit to the head in the third quarter of the Chiefs’ 22-17 win over the Browns, Glazer says Mahomes felt well enough to try and argue his way back into the game.

“He was trying to get him back in this game though, so there’s a lot of confidence that he’ll be able to go next week,” Glazer said.

That’s a great sign. Based on the way he looked immediately after the hit, it seemed like Mahomes was really knocked out. If he was coherent enough to try and argue his way back in the game, that seems to be a positive thing.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid also gave a positive update about the former MVP.

Kansas City will host Buffalo in the AFC Championship Game next weekend.