Patrick Mahomes owns his Justin Herbert comment after loss

Patrick Mahomes stoked a bit of rivalry with his offseason comments about Justin Herbert. Those remarks ultimately came back to haunt the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback on Sunday.

Mahomes and the Chiefs fell 30-24 to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, with Herbert leading the way. The second-year quarterback threw four touchdowns without an interception, including the game-winning strike to Mike Williams with 32 seconds remaining.

After the game, Mahomes tipped his cap to Herbert — and owned his comments from the offseason.

#Chiefs Patrick Mahomes on Justin Herbert, after saying “I’ll (believe) it when I (see) it” this summer: “I guess I believe it. That’s all you can say” — Micaela Dea (@NPNowDea) September 26, 2021

Remember, Mahomes had made a similar remark when told by a fan to watch out for Herbert. The Chiefs quarterback later said he was just fooling around when he said it, which he was, but the damage was done already.

Herbert isn’t Mahomes yet, but the Chargers quarterback keeps winning games and putting up big numbers. There’s no way Mahomes can’t be impressed and have a ton of respect for his division rival.