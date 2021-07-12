Patrick Mahomes had message for fan who warned him about Justin Herbert

Justin Herbert took NFL fans by surprise when he had a great rookie season last year, but are his Los Angeles Chargers ready to challenge the Kansas City Chiefs for the top spot in the AFC West? Patrick Mahomes certainly doesn’t seem too concerned.

Mahomes had a funny exchange with a fan at the American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe over the weekend. The fan told Mahomes to “watch out for Justin Herbert next year.” Mahomes confidently replied, “I’ll see it when I believe it.”

The Chargers’ future definitly looks bright with Herbert under center. The former Oregon star threw for 4,336 yards with 31 touchdowns and — most importantly — just 10 interceptions as a rookie last season. L.A. ended the year on a four-game winning streak.

All that said, Herbert is no Mahomes. The latter already has an NFL MVP and a Super Bowl title, and two AFC championships under his belt. There’s no reason to think the Chargers are going to unseat the Chiefs anytime soon, especially with the lofty goal Mahomes has in place for 2021.