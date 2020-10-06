 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, October 5, 2020

Patrick Mahomes mocked for flopping near sidelines

October 5, 2020
by Larry Brown

Patrick Mahomes flop sideline

Patrick Mahomes was mocked on Monday night for his pattern of flopping in the Kansas City Chiefs’ game against the New England Patriots.

Viewers noticed that Mahomes tended to embellish his falls each time he had the ball near the sideline. He didn’t receive a call the first time he did it.

But he got a call the second time he did it.

Fans felt it was pretty obvious what Mahomes was doing and called him out for his behavior. Here are all the memes the Chiefs quarterback received.

What’s the message here? Don’t flop. Although, after receiving a call, Mahomes will probably continue to do it. This was worse than what Alex Caruso did in the NBA Finals.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus