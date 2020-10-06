Patrick Mahomes mocked for flopping near sidelines

Patrick Mahomes was mocked on Monday night for his pattern of flopping in the Kansas City Chiefs’ game against the New England Patriots.

Viewers noticed that Mahomes tended to embellish his falls each time he had the ball near the sideline. He didn’t receive a call the first time he did it.

Devin wanted no part of this Mahomes flop. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/JfIlRvdafQ — Will D. (@WAD1980) October 5, 2020

But he got a call the second time he did it.

Fans felt it was pretty obvious what Mahomes was doing and called him out for his behavior. Here are all the memes the Chiefs quarterback received.

Mahomes on the sideline to draw the flag pic.twitter.com/tqbibU3h5W — Tim O'Neil (@Somoto917) October 6, 2020

*Mahomes on the sideline pic.twitter.com/TIGc5XfbVe — Tyler Martin (@Tmart30) October 6, 2020

Mahomes anytime he gets near the sideline. pic.twitter.com/COgbnLiAWO — SP (@SP04SC) October 6, 2020

Mahomes looking like Goran Dragic out there right now #flop pic.twitter.com/czpQKthSF2 — Dan O'Brien (@BigBoyOB) October 6, 2020

Patrick Mahomes… doing the James Harden flop. pic.twitter.com/bFvKxSfaCc — Jeff Venne (@vennem05) October 6, 2020

That's the second time Mahomes flopped on the sideline trying to get a penalty. This time it worked — Kermit (@RealJimisSlim) October 6, 2020

Mahomes be selling the fall on the sideline he get a flag every time you touch him — dnic (@3Brackens) October 6, 2020

What’s the message here? Don’t flop. Although, after receiving a call, Mahomes will probably continue to do it. This was worse than what Alex Caruso did in the NBA Finals.