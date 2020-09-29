 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, September 28, 2020

Patrick Mahomes’ mom Randi complains about announcer error

September 28, 2020
by Larry Brown

Randi Martin Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes’ mother Randi issued a complaint on Twitter Monday about the announcers in her son’s game.

Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs were playing on “Monday Night Football” against the Baltimore Ravens. Announcer Louis Riddick, who is part of a 3-person team that includes Steve Levy and Brian Griese, called Patrick “Pat.”

Randi said the error almost made her “scream.”

Patrick Mahomes’ father goes by Pat, so when Randi hears the name “Pat” Mahomes, she probably thinks of her ex-husband. That likely explains the issue.

Pat, of course, was a major league pitcher for 11 seasons from 1992-2003 and had a great arm himself.

Randi was not attending the Chiefs’ game in Baltimore but instead watched from her home. Let’s hope she had her sweet custom jersey on while watching.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus