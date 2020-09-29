Patrick Mahomes’ mom Randi complains about announcer error

Patrick Mahomes’ mother Randi issued a complaint on Twitter Monday about the announcers in her son’s game.

Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs were playing on “Monday Night Football” against the Baltimore Ravens. Announcer Louis Riddick, who is part of a 3-person team that includes Steve Levy and Brian Griese, called Patrick “Pat.”

Randi said the error almost made her “scream.”

If this announcer doesn’t stop calling my son Pat.. ugh i may scream… lol #help @ESPNNFL @espn — Randi Mahomes (@tootgail) September 29, 2020

Patrick Mahomes’ father goes by Pat, so when Randi hears the name “Pat” Mahomes, she probably thinks of her ex-husband. That likely explains the issue.

Pat, of course, was a major league pitcher for 11 seasons from 1992-2003 and had a great arm himself.

Randi was not attending the Chiefs’ game in Baltimore but instead watched from her home. Let’s hope she had her sweet custom jersey on while watching.