Patrick Mahomes’ mom Randi shows off tremendous jersey at Super Bowl

Patrick Mahomes’ mother Randi showed off a tremendous jersey at the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Randi, who was in attendance at the game in Tampa, had on her custom, sparkly Kansas City Chiefs jersey. The jersey has her son’s number on it, 15. Aside from how sparkly the jersey is, which stands out, the custom nameplate on the back is great: “QB Producer.”

Here’s the front of the jersey:

Indeed, when you’re the mother to one of the greatest quarterbacks of all-time, you can be proud about producing a QB. Her ex-husband Pat, who is a former MLB pitcher, also deserves some recognition for helping to produce a QB as well.

Let’s just hope the announcers for the Super Bowl don’t upset her.