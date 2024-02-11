 Skip to main content
Patrick Mahomes reportedly ‘more dialed in than usual’ ahead of Super Bowl

February 11, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Patrick Mahomes during warmups wearing a Chiefs hoodie

Aug 20, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) warms up prior to a game against the Washington Commanders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Mahomes is aiming to become just the fifth quarterback in NFL history to win three or more Super Bowls, and the Kansas City Chiefs star reportedly looks more ready than ever.

ESPN’s Jeff Darlington shared a tidbit of information on Saturday that might have San Francisco 49ers fans feeling a bit uneasy ahead of Super Bowl LVII. The NFL insider said he has been told Mahomes was “even more dialed in than usual” leading up to Sunday’s game.

Of course, the 49ers are saying the same about their quarterback. Kyle Shanahan gushed about Brock Purdy on Thursday and said the San Francisco quarterback has “had a hell of a week” and is “pumped up.”

Mahomes is certainly a lot more proven than Purdy, who will be playing in his first Super Bowl. There are not many teams that can beat the Chiefs when Mahomes plays to his full potential. Kansas City seems confident that the two-time Super Bowl MVP will do just that given the reports about how Mahomes has looked in practice.

Las Vegas oddsmakers expect the 49ers to win, as they are a 2-point favorite against the Chiefs. Andy Reid’s team has been feeding off of the underdog narrative all season, so we can expect them to do so again on Sunday.

