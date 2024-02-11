Patrick Mahomes reportedly ‘more dialed in than usual’ ahead of Super Bowl

Patrick Mahomes is aiming to become just the fifth quarterback in NFL history to win three or more Super Bowls, and the Kansas City Chiefs star reportedly looks more ready than ever.

ESPN’s Jeff Darlington shared a tidbit of information on Saturday that might have San Francisco 49ers fans feeling a bit uneasy ahead of Super Bowl LVII. The NFL insider said he has been told Mahomes was “even more dialed in than usual” leading up to Sunday’s game.

The Chiefs will be putting final touches on their preparations today with a walk-through at the Raiders’ facility. They’ll also have final meetings and a team picture. All I keep hearing… Mahomes looks even more dialed in than usual this week. If he plays like he practiced… — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) February 10, 2024

Of course, the 49ers are saying the same about their quarterback. Kyle Shanahan gushed about Brock Purdy on Thursday and said the San Francisco quarterback has “had a hell of a week” and is “pumped up.”

From today's pool report from 49ers practice: Shanahan "was especially happy with the play of quarterback Brock Purdy, who looked solid against both the starting and reserve defensive units during the team periods. “He’s had a hell of a week. Brock’s pumped up.” — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) February 9, 2024

Mahomes is certainly a lot more proven than Purdy, who will be playing in his first Super Bowl. There are not many teams that can beat the Chiefs when Mahomes plays to his full potential. Kansas City seems confident that the two-time Super Bowl MVP will do just that given the reports about how Mahomes has looked in practice.

Las Vegas oddsmakers expect the 49ers to win, as they are a 2-point favorite against the Chiefs. Andy Reid’s team has been feeding off of the underdog narrative all season, so we can expect them to do so again on Sunday.