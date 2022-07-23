Patrick Mahomes’ new tattoo much different than Aaron Rodgers’ first

Patrick Mahomes is the latest NFL quarterback to get some new ink before the 2022 season, and it is safe to say that his new tattoo is much different than Aaron Rodgers’ first one.

Rodgers shared an image on Instagram in July that depicted what he said was his first tattoo. The piece, which appeared to be on the inside of Rodgers’ left forearm, had a mix of different symbols. The tattoo included two male lion heads in addition to an open eye and what looked to be astrology symbols (seen here).

Mahomes showed off his new tattoo on Friday, which covers most of his lower left leg, in three separate posts on his Instagram story. On his shin, Mahomes had an image of a person walking up a flight of stairs towards a large cross. On the inner portion of his leg was a a handprint and footprint that looked to be modeled after those from his daughter, Sterling Skye Mahomes. A red rose was tattooed onto Mahomes’ back ankle right by his Achilles tendon. The 26-year-old referred to the piece as a “work in progress.”

While Mahomes’ new ink seems pretty straight forward, Rodgers’ tattoo appeared to be something that one controversial NBA star might understand.