Patrick Mahomes provides update on toe injury

Patrick Mahomes suffered a toe injury during the Kansas City Chiefs’ win over the Cleveland Browns in the Divisional Round, but the star quarterback does not expect it to be an issue in the Super Bowl.

Mahomes told reporters on Tuesday that his toe feels much better heading into Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“It’s pretty close to 100 percent. I’m sure by game day it will be,” Mahomes said, via ESPN’s Adam Teicher.

That is certainly good news for the Chiefs, though it is not exactly a surprise. Mahomes played through the toe injury in the AFC Championship Game, and he still managed to throw for 325 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions.

There was a lot of talk about the injury that Mahomes suffered on this frightening hit against the Browns, but the toe was arguably the bigger concern heading into the AFC Championship Game. It sounds like it will be a non-factor for the Super Bowl.