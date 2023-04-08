 Skip to main content
Patrick Mahomes reacts to Travis Kelce’s brutal first pitch

April 7, 2023
by Larry Brown
Patrick Mahomes at a press conference

Feb 3, 2020; Miami, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes speaks with media during the winning coach and Super Bowl MVP Press Conference at Hilton Miami. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Mahomes reacted via Twitter Friday to his teammate’s brutal first pitch attempt.

Travis Kelce threw out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the Cleveland Guardians’ home opener, which was a 5-3 loss to the Seattle Mariners. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end spiked his pitch (video here).

That was not Kelce’s best effort, and Mahomes couldn’t help but laugh about it. He posted a whole bunch of laughing emojis on Twitter.

Kelce mocked himself as well, saying he shouldn’t have eaten popcorn before throwing the pitch — a joke suggesting that Kelce had butter fingers.

Congratulations are due to Kelce, who has joined the group of notable professional athletes who have botched a first pitch.

