Video: Travis Kelce throws out embarrassing first pitch at Guardians’ opener

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce demonstrated Friday why he catches passes instead of throwing them.

Kelce, a native of Cleveland suburb Westlake, threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Guardians home opener on Friday, and it will not go down as one of his finer athletic feats. The tight end basically spiked the baseball and nearly took out Guardians ace Shane Bieber in the process.

Travis Kelce, Dirty First Pitch. 😨 54" inches of drop…and nearly kills Shane Bieber. 😂 pic.twitter.com/fWjiQgcbb6 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 7, 2023

Safe to say Kelce held on to that one a little bit too long. At least Bieber didn’t get popped in the face on the bounce. That would have been extremely awkward.

Kelce is undoubtedly one of the best tight ends in the NFL, but he should probably stick to catching the ball instead of throwing it. If nothing else, this serves as further proof that high-end athletic skills do not guarantee you the ability to accurately throw a baseball.