 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, April 7, 2023

Video: Travis Kelce throws out embarrassing first pitch at Guardians’ opener

April 7, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read

Travis Kelce first pitch

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce demonstrated Friday why he catches passes instead of throwing them.

Kelce, a native of Cleveland suburb Westlake, threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Guardians home opener on Friday, and it will not go down as one of his finer athletic feats. The tight end basically spiked the baseball and nearly took out Guardians ace Shane Bieber in the process.

Safe to say Kelce held on to that one a little bit too long. At least Bieber didn’t get popped in the face on the bounce. That would have been extremely awkward.

Kelce is undoubtedly one of the best tight ends in the NFL, but he should probably stick to catching the ball instead of throwing it. If nothing else, this serves as further proof that high-end athletic skills do not guarantee you the ability to accurately throw a baseball.

Article Tags

First PitchTravis Kelce
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus