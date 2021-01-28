Patrick Mahomes has great response to jab from Robert Saleh

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh had a warning for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers about Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and it’s a warning that Mahomes really enjoyed.

Saleh appeared on “PFT Live” and, as the former defensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers, was asked what advice he had for the Buccaneers’ defensive line when it came to dealing with Mahomes. His take was actually quite funny.

“Any time you’re a pass rusher just understand that he might do his little old man jog in between plays where it looks like his feet hurt. Don’t kid yourself,” Saleh said, via Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk.

Mahomes happened to see Saleh’s take on social media, and seemed to thoroughly enjoy it.

It’s worth noting that Mahomes actually is dealing like a foot injury. It didn’t seem to impact him in the AFC Championship, as he threw for 325 yards and three touchdowns. Even if his mobility is slightly limited, Mahomes remains a huge threat. Don’t be fooled by the old man jog.