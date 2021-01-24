Patrick Mahomes dealing with toe injury that could require surgery

Patrick Mahomes was able to receive clearance from the concussion protocol for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game, but the Kansas City Chiefs star is battling another injury that will be worth monitoring.

Before he left last week’s game with what was feared to be a concussion, Mahomes suffered a toe injury that clearly limited his mobility. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the quarterback was diagnosed with turf toe and could require surgery during the offseason.

From @NFLGameDay: #Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is out of the concussion protocol… but turf toe is a legitimate issue. He’ll see a specialist after the season to determine if he needs surgery. pic.twitter.com/q2kOObBuMc — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 24, 2021

Mahomes had his left foot examined in the medical tent between series against the Cleveland Browns. He was then seen limping when he returned and made some uncharacteristically inaccurate throws.

While there will likely be a lot of talk about the frightening hit (video here) that landed Mahomes in concussion protocol, his foot ailment sounds like it has the potential to impact Sunday’s game.