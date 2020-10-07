Patrick Mahomes-Stephon Gilmore photo sparks coronavirus concerns

The New England Patriots had another positive coronavirus test come back on Wednesday morning, and Kansas City Chiefs fans will now be anxiously monitoring Patrick Mahomes’ health going forward.

All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore has tested positive for COVID-19. Unlike Cam Newton, Gilmore played in Monday night’s game against the Chiefs. Following Kansas City’s 26-10 win, Mahomes and Gilmore shared a hug and had a brief face-to-face conversation. A photo of the exchange went viral on Wednesday and resulted in some panic among Chiefs fans.

The good news is the Chiefs returned no positive tests on Wednesday. That doesn’t mean Mahomes or other players will test negative in the coming days, but it is at least a good sign.

Several games are in jeopardy in Week 5 due to positive COVID-19 tests. The Patriots took extra precautions with their trip to Kansas City, and Bill Belichick even wore two masks on the sideline. Hopefully all of that pays off.