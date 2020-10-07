 Skip to main content
Wednesday, October 7, 2020

Stephon Gilmore tests positive for coronavirus

October 7, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

Another key New England Patriots player has tested positive for the coronavirus.

All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore tested positive for COVID-19 during Tuesday’s round of testing, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Gilmore is now the third Patriots player to test positive for the coronavirus since last weekend. Cam Newton received his positive test on Saturday morning, which resulted in the Patriots’ game against the Kansas City Chiefs being postponed until Monday. Players have been tested every day since and were tested multiple times in Kansas City. Practice-squad defensive lineman Bill Murray also tested positive.

Newton shared an optimistic update on social media following his positive COVID-19 test. There’s a path to him being cleared for Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos if he is asymptomatic and returns enough negative tests.

The Patriots will not practice on Wednesday.

