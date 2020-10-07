Stephon Gilmore tests positive for coronavirus

Another key New England Patriots player has tested positive for the coronavirus.

All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore tested positive for COVID-19 during Tuesday’s round of testing, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Stephon Gilmore’s initial positive test was on Tuesday. The #Patriots learned of the result and Gilmore underwent additional tests and a rerun — the NFL’s standard protocols — that confirmed he’s a new positive case. The #Broncos are scheduled to visit New England on Sunday. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 7, 2020

Gilmore is now the third Patriots player to test positive for the coronavirus since last weekend. Cam Newton received his positive test on Saturday morning, which resulted in the Patriots’ game against the Kansas City Chiefs being postponed until Monday. Players have been tested every day since and were tested multiple times in Kansas City. Practice-squad defensive lineman Bill Murray also tested positive.

Newton shared an optimistic update on social media following his positive COVID-19 test. There’s a path to him being cleared for Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos if he is asymptomatic and returns enough negative tests.

The Patriots will not practice on Wednesday.