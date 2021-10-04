Patrick Mahomes’ thoughts on Josh Gordon revealed

The Kansas City Chiefs have added Josh Gordon to their potent offense, and apparently Patrick Mahomes is pretty excited about that.

Gordon was reinstated by the NFL on Sept. 24 and agreed to a deal with the Chiefs a few days later. He began with the practice squad and could end up being activated in the near future.

Mahomes is stoked for that possibility.

NBC Sports’ Mike Florio spoke during “Football Night in America” on Sunday about Mahomes’ thoughts on Gordon. Florio relayed thoughts that came from a conversation he had with the Chiefs quarterback.

“Mahomes is also very excited about the prospect of next Sunday night adding receiver Josh Gordon,” Florio said. “Mahomes went on and on about how enthused he is about having this guy on the team about how hard he works about how special he is. And he can’t wait to make him a part of the offense.”

It’s unclear when Gordon will be activated by the Chiefs to play, but we know how hyped Mahomes is for the possibility.

Mahomes passed for five touchdowns on Sunday in a win over the Eagles. He completed 11 passes to Tyreek Hill for 186 yards and three touchdowns. He also has great targets in Travis Kelce and Mecole Hardman. Adding Gordon to the mix will really make the offense even better.