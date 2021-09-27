Josh Gordon agrees to deal with Chiefs

Josh Gordon was once again reinstated by the NFL last week, and it appears he will have yet another outstanding opportunity to revive his career.

Gordon’s agents revealed on Monday that the 30-year-old wide receiver will sign with the Kansas City Chiefs, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Chiefs have solid receiver depth even after losing Sammy Watkins this past offseason, but signing Gordon will cost them next to nothing. The same was true when the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks — Gordon’s two most recent teams — gave Gordon a shot to prove he can stay clean.

To this point, Gordon has not shown he can do that. He looked like he was going to be able to contribute with the Seahawks toward the end of last season, but he had another setback in his ongoing battle with substance abuse. He then had his conditional reinstatement rescinded and was suspended again.

The NFL Players Association recently recommended to the NFL that Gordon be reinstated after he completed his treatment program. Gordon had been subject to drug tests for the last several months, and he reportedly passed all of them.

The odds are obviously stacked against Gordon, but Kansas City is a great landing spot for him.