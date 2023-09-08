Patrick Mahomes shares his thoughts on Kadarius Toney after brutal game

Kadarius Toney may have had a brutal season opener for the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night, but quarterback Patrick Mahomes is not deterred. Or if he is, Mahomes isn’t saying so publicly.

Mahomes was asked after his Chiefs lost 21-20 to the Detroit Lions at Arrowhead Stadium for his thoughts on Toney, who cost the Chiefs with three dropped passes.

Mahomes maintained confidence in his receiver.

“I trust that he’s going to be the guy who I go to in those crucial moments. … I’m sure those drops will kind of disappear,” Mahomes said of Toney.

Toney was acquired by the Chiefs in a trade with the New York Giants last season. He scored three touchdowns in seven regular season games last season, plus one touchdown in three postseason games.

Travis Kelce did not play on Thursday night, so Mahomes lacked a go-to receiving option. Toney, who had three drops in five targets, failed to step up when the Chiefs needed him. He has 16 more games to redeem himself.