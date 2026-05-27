Patrick Mahomes had the perfect reaction to Travis Kelce’s Guardians investment

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes got a friendly shot in at Travis Kelce after it was announced that Kelce is joining the Cleveland Guardians ’ ownership group.

Mahomes congratulated Kelce on his new investment in a post on X Wednesday. He then posted a video of Kelce’s infamously spiked ceremonial first pitch back in 2023.

Kelce threw out the ceremonial first pitch for the Guardians’ home opener in 2023. Over three years later, he still hasn’t lived it down. Mahomes, in particular, gave Kelce a hard time about it then and has clearly not forgotten about it.

It’s worth noting that Mahomes is a minority investor in the Kansas City Royals , one of Cleveland’s AL Central rivals. That means the Chiefs quarterback has some extra reasons to poke at Kelce over this.

Kelce officially joined the Guardians as a minority investor on Wednesday. How big his share is and how much he invested were not publicly announced.