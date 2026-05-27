Travis Kelce enters MLB ownership world with latest investment

Travis Kelce is venturing into the world of baseball.

The Kansas City Chiefs ’ superstar tight end is expanding his business portfolio, with MLB insider Jeff Passan of ESPN reporting that Kelce is joining the ownership group of the Cleveland Guardians as a minority investor.

For Kelce, this further strengthens his bond with his roots.

“I have so much love for this city,” the future Pro Football Hall of Famer told ESPN on Wednesday. “I say it all the time: I’m just a kid from the Heights living the dream. I credit every good thing in my life to Cleveland and being raised here with the values and the people and the work ethic.”

Of course, passion for Cleveland sports is not enough for Kelce to buy a stake in a major pro sports franchise.

The 11-time Pro Bowler has earned over $111 million in salary during his NFL career, but he also has plenty of other money-making endeavors, such as his investment in the Alpine Formula 1 team. Moreover, owns the steakhouse 1587 Prime with teammate and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes .

Kelce’s entry into the Guardians ownership group should also intensify his baseball rivalry with Mahomes, who is a minority owner of Cleveland’s American League Central Division rivals Kansas City Royals.

The Guardians were valued at around $1 billion in 2022, but are now estimated at $1.7 billion.