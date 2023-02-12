Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany had very festive outfit for Super Bowl

Patrick Mahomes’ wife is known for being one of the quarterback’s most enthusiastic supporters, and she was certainly dressed for the occasion at Super Bowl LVII on Sunday.

Brittany Mahomes shared some photos of her outfit prior to the big game between her husband’s Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. You would not have had to wonder which team she was rooting even if you spotted her from across the stadium.

Patrick made a comment earlier this week that may get him in trouble with Brittany, but she clearly was not holding it against him on Sunday.