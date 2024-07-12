Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany announce big personal news

The Mahomes family is growing once again.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany announced on Friday that they are expecting their third child. The couple shared a video and some images from a photo shoot with their two other children and captioned it, “Round three, here we come.”

Patrick and Brittany have two children together — 3-year-old daughter Sterling and 2-year-old son Bronze. Brittany became pregnant in 2020 shortly after Mahomes signed his long-term mega-extension with the Chiefs. The two got engaged soon thereafter and got married in Hawaii during the 2022 offseason.

Mrs. Mahomes has become known over the years for the animated way in which she supports the Chiefs. She has become a polarizing figure for the way she talks trash to opposing fans and referees. Pat will now have another Mahomes in his corner at future games.