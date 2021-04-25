 Skip to main content
Patrick Peterson is first NFL player to take advantage of number rule change

April 25, 2021
by Grey Papke

Patrick Peterson

The new rule on NFL jersey numbers has provoked a lot of opinions and reaction around the league. Now, we have the first known high-profile player to take advantage of the rule.

Cornerback Patrick Peterson revealed on Sunday that he’ll be wearing No. 7 with the Minnesota Vikings, a number previously unavailable to NFL defensive backs. Peterson wore the number in college at LSU, but due to the previous restrictions, wore No. 21 up until now in the NFL.

The new rule hasn’t been popular with everyone. However, a lot of guys like Peterson could wear these numbers in college, then couldn’t in the NFL. Now that the opportunity is available to them again, they may take advantage.

There’s a key reason why some players may pass on changing their number. It doesn’t apply to Peterson, who only joined the Vikings last month.

