Patrick Peterson is first NFL player to take advantage of number rule change

The new rule on NFL jersey numbers has provoked a lot of opinions and reaction around the league. Now, we have the first known high-profile player to take advantage of the rule.

Cornerback Patrick Peterson revealed on Sunday that he’ll be wearing No. 7 with the Minnesota Vikings, a number previously unavailable to NFL defensive backs. Peterson wore the number in college at LSU, but due to the previous restrictions, wore No. 21 up until now in the NFL.

He's back in the purple & gold and now he's back wearing the #7! @P2 makes his new @Vikings number OFFICIAL with @BMac_SportsTalk on All Things Covered. pic.twitter.com/EqK9e4ARhF — All Things Covered (@ATCoveredPod) April 25, 2021

The new rule hasn’t been popular with everyone. However, a lot of guys like Peterson could wear these numbers in college, then couldn’t in the NFL. Now that the opportunity is available to them again, they may take advantage.

There’s a key reason why some players may pass on changing their number. It doesn’t apply to Peterson, who only joined the Vikings last month.