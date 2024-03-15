Patrick Queen sends warning to Ravens after joining division rival

Linebacker Patrick Queen is well aware that he will not be a popular figure in Baltimore after leaving the Ravens to join the Pittsburgh Steelers. Not only that, but he sounds ready to embrace it.

Queen offered something of a warning to the Ravens when he was introduced as a member of the Steelers on Friday. When asked about facing his former team twice per season, the linebacker said he was ready to become the “villain.”

Patrick Queen about staying in the AFC North: “I want to be that villain .”#steelers pic.twitter.com/EFpOT97BmJ — Matthew Luciow (@matthewluciow92) March 15, 2024

“I want to be that villain. I want to be that guy,” Queen told reporters. “I’m going to do some stuff to them.”

Queen presumably knows he will get a reaction in Baltimore, and has since he made the decision to jump to the Steelers. A four-year starter for Baltimore, he is coming off his best season, which saw him collect 133 total tackles while being named an All-Pro for the first time.

The Steelers will likely have Queen occupy a big role in the middle of their defense. The Ravens will see plenty of him, as he signed a three-year deal with Pittsburgh.