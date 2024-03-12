Ravens lose All-Pro defender to division rival

The Baltimore Ravens are adding Derrick Henry in free agency, but they are also getting a little bit weaker on the other side of the ball.

Former Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen told Marcus Spears of ESPN on Tuesday that he plans to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers as a free agent. Queen added that the contract will be for three years and $41 million.

Queen, still only 24, was a first-round pick by the Ravens in 2020 (No. 28 overall) and was a dynamo in his four seasons with them. He earned Pro Bowl and All-Pro nods last year with 133 combined tackles (second on the team), six passes defended, 3.5 sacks, an interception, and a forced fumble.

After a 10-7 season and a playoff berth in 2023, the Steelers are bringing in some talent in free agency. Queen is now their first big defensive signing to go along with the splash that they just made on offense as well.