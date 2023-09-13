Patriots add new QB to their practice squad

The New England Patriots have added a new quarterback to their mix now that Matt Corral’s status is in flux.

The Patriots are adding Ian Book to their practice squad.

The #Patriots are signing QB Ian Book to the practice squad, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 13, 2023

Book, 25, played college football at Notre Dame. He was a 4th-round pick by the New Orleans Saints in 2021 and actually started a game for them late that season amid some illnesses in the quarterback room. The Saints lost his start 20-3 to the Dolphins.

Book spent last season with the Eagles’ organization and was waived in late August. Now the Patriots are bringing him in for depth.

In his lone NFL action, Book went 12/20 for 135 yards and 2 interceptions. He will be third on the depth chart behind Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, though he wouldn’t be eligible to play in games unless he were promoted from the practice squad to the active roster.

Corral, who reportedly no-showed on the Patriots last week, is on the exempt/left squad list.